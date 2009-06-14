FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) -- Yes, they were singing in the rain.

Thousands of "American Idol" hopefuls braved showers and unseasonable cold winds Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. with the hopes of becoming the show's next star.

The Season Nine kickoff auditions managed to attract around 7,000 contestants from the East Coast. Some showed up around 3 a.m. Sunday for a place in line.

Host Ryan Seacrest said the bad weather may have been a plus for contestants since it likely reduced competition.

Still, Marcela Cruz of Lowell, Mass. said she couldn't sleep last night. The 18-year-old nervously stood in line while she practiced her version of the song "Fever" for the judges.

The next "American Idol" auditions are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday in Atlanta.