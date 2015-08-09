'American Pie' Star Chris Klein Marries Long-Time Girlfriend
"American Pie" star Chris Klein tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Laina Rose Thyfault on Sunday, Klein's rep confirmed to ET.
The couple, who have been dating for four years, got married in a small, intimate ceremony at the Rainbow Ranch in Montana, surrounded by 115 friends and family members, People reports.
Klein, 36, and the 30-year-old Thyfault, a travel agent, met at a mutual friend's wedding. They announced their engagement in December.
Congrats to the happy couple!
