Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana are getting slammed again, this time for a new Dolce & Gabbana ad campaign that resembles a “gang bang.” Fashion publicist and “America’s Next Top Model” judge Kelly Cutrone was the first to blast the fashion house on Twitter for its new questionable print ad, featuring a female model pinned to the ground by a male model while three other guys stand nearby.

Cutrone tweeted, “I GUESS SIMULATING GANG BANGS ARE FINE – BUT IVF AND SAME SEX MARRIAGE ARE NOT – LIFE ACCORDING TO @dolcegabbana.” Cutrone, of course, was also referring to the designers controversially calling babies conceived via IVF as “synthetic children.” Cutrone further told the New York Post, “I literally was in shock. I thought, ‘Holy f---, these guys are crazy. These guys are against IVF, but they are for gang bang.”

This new backlash comes just days after Elton John and other celebrities publicly slammed Dolce and Gabbana for an interview they did with an Italian magazine in which Dolce said, “The only family is the traditional one,” which many took to exclude same-sex families. Gabbana, who was previously in a relationship with Dolce, added, “Life has its natural course, there are things that must not be changed. And one of these is the family.”