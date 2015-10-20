If there's a girl squad -- Amy Schumer wants in.

During the 22nd Annual Elle Women in Hollywood Awards on Oct. 19 in Beverly Hills, the outspoken feminist opened up about her goal to empower and unify women.

"I would like to join any squad that would have me as a member. I think it's really interesting that this phrasing has popped up," the 34-year-old said.

"Like all of a sudden, it's not just your friends any more. You're a squad," she continued. "It kind of makes it sound more powerful. I'm all for it."

The "Trainwreck" star showed off her curves in a sleek red Calvin Klein Collection dress with matching lipstick.

Many other beautiful and talented actresses, including Julianne Hough, Kate Winslet, Zooey Deschanel, Nikki Reed and Shailene Woodley, were also in attendance at the event.

Amy, who is known for her risqué humor, said she wants to see women in the industry be treated in a different way.

"Like, them playing human beings instead of, like, caricatures from the 1920s," she explained.

She continued, stating although she doesn't "know enough about Hollywood," she wants "women to lift each [other] up."

"Get more and more powerful and understand their worth," she added.

Zoe Saldana also said similar statements while on the red carpet. She referred to her struggles in Hollywood, one in particular: "being beautiful and having that be held against me."

Zoe explained how she encourages women in the industry to "break free" and stand up for themselves.

"You kind of let go and you start giving a lot of people the finger," Saldana said. "And then, you're happy."