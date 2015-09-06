Another Duggar wedding is in the books!

Amy Duggar, the "rebel cousin" to the Duggar family of "19 Kids and Counting" fame, married Dillon King on Sunday.

Amy and Dillon were surrounded by family, including the entire extended Duggar family, and friends as they wed in an early evening ceremony at Horton Farms in Gravette, Arkansas.

The two initially announced their engagement in July. "He loves the Lord, he makes me laugh uncontrollably, he's loyal, he's patient, he's my best friend!" Amy wrote on Instagram. "Of course I said yes!! l love you so much!"

The 28-year-old aspiring country singer continued sharing on social media in the days leading up to her wedding, posting joyful photos of her bachelorette party and with Dillon as she counted down to her big day.

The sweetest photo of all may have been Amy's #TBT post three days before becoming a Mrs. "The night he proposed! Only 2/12 months ago!!! Sunday can't get here fast enough!" she captioned the smoochy snap.

Amy spent all of Saturday prepping for the nuptials with her mom and close friends. She did an amazing job of keeping everybody's spirits up despite the Duggar family being in the middle of scandals.

Congratulations, Amy and Dillon!