Who ever thought we'd see a Duggar in a bikini?

After tying the knot on Sept. 6 at their country-chic wedding at Horton Farms in Bentonville, Arkansas, Amy Duggar King and her husband, Dillon King, are currently living it up while honeymooning in Cancun. The newlyweds have been sharing snaps from their romantic trip on Instagram.

Dillon, in particular, is more than appreciative of his wife's bikini bod. He posted a snap of the two smooching on Sunday, with 28-year-old Amy sporting a teal two-piece.

"I love her so much!!!! #ringsfortheKings #honeymoonkings #DillandDuggsforever," he wrote.

At her wedding last Sunday, Amy exclusively talked to ET about leaving behind her more modest attire. "It's a relief," she said about becoming Mrs. King. "It feels like the stress is gone. I don't have to be perfect anymore. I don't have to worry about wearing long skirts. And I got to marry my best friend!"

Amy's famous extended family, including Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and their children (Jim Bob's older sister Deanna is Amy's mom), plus Amy's cousin-in-law, Anna Duggar, were in all in attendance for her big day. Josh Duggar, of course, was not -- he's still in treatment after admitting in a statement in August to being unfaithful to his wife and becoming addicted to "viewing pornography on the Internet."

Dillon, 28, actually had no problem sharing his opinion to ET that Anna should leave Josh following his latest headline-making scandal.

"You don't just surf the Internet and decide to randomly open an Ashley Madison account," he told ET candidly. "Josh consciously made the decision to cheat. Anna should leave him. People talk about the Biblical aspect of all this -- read Matthew. It talks about how adultery is the one reason to divorce. Josh did it, and I'm going to guess he did it multiple times."

Obviously, when it comes to Dillon, he only has eyes for Amy. "My wife is hot," he sweetly Instagrammed on Sunday, posting a flattering picture of the aspiring country singer.

