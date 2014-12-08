Amy Poehler dished about why she likes to write topless during a hilarious appearance on Monday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Poehler candidly told the host that writing shirtless helped motivate her to finish her new memoir, “Yes Please.”

After Poehler noted, “I find that writing topless relaxes me,” DeGeneres was compelled to ask her how she found her unique writing style. “I think it was probably accidental,” said Poehler. “Like I was out of the shower and I was like, ‘I have to finish this thing.’ And then I was like, ‘This feels really good.’”

She continued, “When I was writing the book, as you know when you’re writing, you’re just like anything to get you inspired to write. As a treat to myself I would be like, ‘Do this one topless.’” Poehler added, “You know everyone’s different.” DeGeneres joked, “Like you never see yourself topless. Like it’s a treat.” The actress explained, “Well, you know you do the whole thing. You take off your shirt. You walk by a mirror, and you go, ‘Hey! Hey! Whose that? … You don’t do that?”

Poehler also discussed her affinity for snooping through other people’s things when she visits their homes, as well as her hatred for being physically picked up because she is short.