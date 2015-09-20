Emmy winners expect texts from friends and family to flood in after their acceptance speeches. If you're Amy Schumer, those "friends" include your hilarious A-lister bestie, Jennifer Lawrence.

"Jennifer sent me a really sweet text," Schumer told ET backstage after the show. "She said that I looked pretty but not smart."

Schumer gushed about her friend's obvious comedic chops, and talked more about the movie the two are working on together!

"She's the real deal funny," the comedian said of Lawrence. "My sister and Jen and I wrote a movie together so we're gonna hopefully be shooting that in a year or something. We're busy!"

It was a great moment, but hardly the "Trainwreck" star's only breakout from a big Emmy night. Here's a few more hilarious Schumer standouts.

"WE ARE AMY"

Schumer took the stage with Amy Poehler to present the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and it was just as delightful and hysterical as we could have hoped. The two -- who orchestrated a funny bit before they took the stage -- were happy to present one of the early awards, because, as Schumer explained, "I have a blackout scheduled for 10 p.m."

"Let's not forget what tonight is really about," the comedian told the crowd. "Celebrating hilarious women and letting the internet weigh in on who looks the worst."

TRUMP CARD

Schumer's writing team for Inside Amy Schumer was nominated for Best Writing for a Variety Series, and while they lost out to "The Daily Show," they might have won the award for best introductory montage (notoriously creative in this category) which featured each writer photoshopped into a picture with Donald Trump, ending with Schumer herself as 1980s-era Ivana Trump.

BIG WINNER

Schumer's Comedy Central show did take home a win for Best Variety Series and the leading lady's acceptance speech was unexpectedly emotional, but unsurprisingly great.

"Thanks everyone who has helped me," the comedian said sincerely, including "the girl who gave me a sort of smoky eye."

KEEPING HER PRIORITIES STRAIGHT

"Nothing will ever compare to being spanked by Madonna but I'm happy to put this on my mantle," Schumer joked to ET backstage after her win.

KHALEESI WHO?

Schumer epitomized #SquadGoals post-Emmys, snapping a pic with the Game of Thrones cast backstage after their win for Outstanding Drama Series, captioning it "My real family."

Congrats, Amy!

