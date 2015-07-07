Well this is certainly a new look for Kendall Jenner!

The 19-year-old supermodel walked the Chanel runway on Tuesday, trading in her long dark locks for a severe, stick-straight bob. Proving she can pull off just about any look, Kendall was a standout in an edgy off-white pantsuit complete with a long train.

Cementing her status in the high-fashion world, Kendall was the chosen model to strike a pose with legendary Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld at the end of the show, which she of course happily Instagrammed about.

"Of course I said yes. #Chanel #HauteCouture," she wrote.

Check out Kendall and Karl looking like a bride and groom.

The reality star's already made an impressive mark on Paris Fashion Week, walking the Versace runway on Sunday.

In March, Kendall memorably graced the Chanel runway, but with her bestie, supermodel Cara Delevingne.