Trying to mingle! Former "Bachelorette" star Andi Dorfman is living the single life in the Big Apple, mainly because dating is insanely difficult!

"My girlfriends always tell me that the dating game is just insane here [in New York]," she told the New York Post. "Women in this city are ambitious and they go after what they want and that bleeds over to the dating world."

The former reality TV star moved to New York this year after splitting with fiancé Josh Murray, whom she met on the ABC staple. Up until then, she lived in Atlanta.

Now that the sting of the split has healed, Andi said she's ready to meet someone who can handle her "opinionated self," but isn't eager to look at a phone app for that.

"I haven't done the apps. I did reality television and I think that was my guilty pleasure," she said. "Sometimes I think the apps are really superficial. I just don't think I can swipe on somebody based off a five-second photo glance."

But, Andi has found love at first sight before, so to speak.

"Liam Hemsworth is my celebrity crush all day long and Chace Crawford any day of the week — twice on Sunday," she said.

Maybe, though, she could ask a New York legend who knows a thing or two about dating in the city… well, at least her fictitious famous character does.

"I saw Sarah Jessica Parker walking her kids to school right in front of my house and my jaw went to the pavement," Andi said of the "Sex and the City" legend. "I was frozen. Being a single girl in New York, you can't help but fan-girl out to [SJP]. She's the epitome of single girl in the city… I'm fan-girling thinking about her now."