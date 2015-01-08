Andi Dorfman and Josh Murray have split, calling off their engagement. A rep has confirmed the breakup. “The Bachelorette” star and her chosen beau appeared together on the red carpet for Monday’s “The Bachelor” season premiere, where host Chris Harrison asked about their wedding plans. See the picture of the then-happy couple below. Now they’re done, and so is love.

“After several months of being engaged and working on our relationship, we have decided that it’s best for both of us to go our separate ways,” Dorfman and Murray say in a statement to TMZ. “We are very sad that it has come to this point, but this is what’s best for both of us individually.”

Last July, Murray won Dorfman’s heart on “The Bachelorette,” giving the former assistant district attorney what seemed like a fairy tale ending to her quest for lasting romance. “Josh, I loved you from the moment I laid eyes on you. I love you. I’m madly in love with you,” she said at the time, shortly before he proposed marriage and she accepted. Dorfman’s Instagram profile says she’s a “believer in love.” With this news, Gossip Cop no longer is.