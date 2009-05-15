The Bachelor star Jason Mesnick is finally getting some sympathy from former Bachelor Andrew Firestone.

Although Firestone tells Usmagazine.com that he doesn't know if Mesnick and girlfriend Molly Malaney -- the woman he dumped fiancee Melissa Rycroft for on the show's post-finale special -- will last, he is certain that Rycroft's rise to stardom on Dancing With the Stars is some serious payback.

"I bet you it has to be difficult for them to watch Melissa and all her success!" Firestone tells Us, laughing. "Talk about sweet revenge for her!"

Firestone, who told Us in March that the latest Bachelor "was acting like an ass" for rejecting the DWTS finalist on national television, is considering following in Rycroft's nimble footsteps.

"Well, my mother was actually a professional ballerina with the royal ballet," he told Us at Maxim's 10th Annual Hot 100 celebration in Santa Monica on Wednesday. "She danced with Margot Fontaine so I don't know if that gives me an edge or would hurt me as far as having the genetics to actually do it."

Firestone says that his new son -- he and wife Ivana welcomed Adam Brooks, 8 weeks, in March -- has given him plenty of dance practice.

"I do a lot of dancing with Brooks when he is trying to go to sleep, and he is crying," Firestone says. "I do a lot of the side step. I don't know if that is a move that they judge on, but I can do the wiggle!"