NEW YORK (AP) -- "Saturday Night Live" star Andy Samberg will host the 2009 MTV Movie Awards.

It will be Samberg's first time as host of the event, to air live from the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, Calif., on May 31.

Samberg says he grew up watching the awards and was a writer for the show before landing his gig on "SNL," so "it will be a sweet and satisfying homecoming. I can't wait to act really important."

Samberg, 30, has appeared on the NBC sketch comedy show for four seasons, building a fan base with quirky video shorts featuring himself, fellow "SNL" players and celebrity guests such as Justin Timberlake and Natalie Portman.

The MTV Movie Awards are presented in unconventional categories including "best villain" and "best kiss."