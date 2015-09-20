It was a history-making night at the 2015 Emmy Awards, and at the helm of it all was host Andy Samberg, who managed to have some "culturally relevant but not too edgy jokes" peppered in just enough to keep us all happy and along for the ride.

Here are 12 of the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star's best jokes from the night.

1. When he ripped the Timberlake bandage off early.

"I'm Andy Samberg. Justin Timberlake is not coming."

2. When he gave AMC another truly amazing spinoff idea.

"My friend, Jon Hamm, is nominated for 'Mad Men' for the last time. But don't worry, after the success of 'Better Call Saul,' I'm sure Jon will be nominated for the 'Mad Men' prequel, 'Dick Whitman: Horny Hobo.'"

3. When he gave "True Detective" some tough love.

"It's been a year of goodbyes. We said goodbye to "Mad Men" and "Parks and Recreation." And we also said goodbye to "True Detective," even though it's still on the air."

4. The Cosby joke that almost got a little too real.

"I am honored to join the proud ranks of past Emmy hosts. Incredibly legendary people like … Robert Blake and Bill Cosby?! Oh, no I gotta get out of here!"

5. When we all wanted Jon Hamm to win that Emmy, so it was funny when he gave props to "Bloodline's" Kyle Chandler.

"I was pulling for Chandler," he said, after Jon Hamm's acceptance speech.

6. When he spoke the TRUTH about Jon Snow on "Game of Thrones."

"Happy birthday, George, and thanks for telling me during the commercial that Jon Snow is alive."

7. When racism was over but not really.

"This is the most diverse group of nominees in Emmys history so congratulations Hollywood, you did it! Racism is over. Don't fact check that."

8. When he gave Amy Schumer credit for basically being the funniest PERSON.

"Amy Schumer is nominated tonight. I got to say, Schumer is really, really funny, you know, for a person."

9. When he called out Kim Davis.

"Paula Deen is on this season of 'Dancing With the Stars.' But I gotta say, if I wanted to see an intolerant lady dance, I would have gone to one of Kim Davis's four weddings."

10. When the pun was dumb but truthfully it was just what we needed.

"I admit I haven't seen 'Olive Kitteridge.' I've just seen half of Kitteridge."

11. When he talked about THAT episode of "Girls."

"Here's my impression of the last season of 'Girls,' said Andy, before doing something unspeakable to a giant Emmy, much like the NSFW thing that happened on 'Girls' last season."

12. And of course, when the HBO GO password ACTUALLY WORKED.

FOX"Luckily for you, the CEO of HBO recently said he doesn't think password sharing for their streaming services is a problem," Samberg said, before sharing a fully functional login. Not sure if that's a "joke" per se, but it sure is awesome.

Have fun binge-watching "Game of Thrones" for the next 12 hours.

Thank you Andy, for being nice and cool, and still bringing the funnies!

