Here's an admission you don't hear from celebs too often.

In a new interview with Health magazine, "Mom" star Anna Faris explains why she doesn't have too much of an issue with paparazzi.

"We're pretty low-key. We stay at home a lot," she says about her and her husband, "Guardians of the Galaxy" star Chris Pratt. "I don't know if my husband would necessarily agree, but most of them [paparazzi] are pretty nice guys, just trying to make a living, and a lot of them are apologetic."

She also says it pays to show them a little courtesy. The "Scary Movie" actress explains that most paparazzi will leave her alone as soon as they get the shot "if you're nice to them."

"I think some celebrities are so mean to them and resent them so much," she says. "I mostly feel scared just going out without makeup on. But at the same time, I don't want it to force a lifestyle change."

Most importantly, she doesn't let it affect her family time with Chris and their two-year-old son Jack.

"Yesterday Chris and I took Jack to the train museum. There were paparazzi, but we were just like, 'It's an odd thing that's happening, but let's not stress or stress Jack out,'" she recalls. At one point, Chris turned to me and said, 'I don't think I've ever been happier in my whole life.' And I felt the same way."

And are more kids in the future for the much-loved couple? Both have been open about Anna's pregnancy complications with Jack, who was born two months premature.

"We want to, very much so, but it will definitely be a whole new complication because now I'm, like, a high-risk pregnancy, so it requires some different monitoring," she says candidly. "I wish we didn't have this biological clock. I'm thinking we have to start talking about it, looking at all kinds of options."

"I'm so lucky that I have a partner in Chris who's in the same industry and really understands what's required of me in terms of time commitment," she adds. "But I was like, 'Oh man, this s--- is f------ hard.'"

Although she and Chris have been married since 2009, the two are still clearly as enamored with one another as ever. Anna admits she feels sexiest when she's "at home with [her] husband."

"He makes me feel really beautiful even when I'm feeling disgusting," she gushes. "I'll be in boxer shorts and a grubby T-shirt with greasy hair, and he'll still be like, 'Whoa, honey. Whoaaa.'"