Anne Hathaway is an Oscar-winning actress at 32 years old, but apparently, she's considered to be on the old side in Hollywood.

In a new interview with Glamour, the Intern star admits she's losing roles to 24-year-old actresses.

"I can't complain about it because I benefitted from it," Anne tells the magazine. "When I was in my early twenties, parts would be written for women in their fifties and I would get them. And now I'm in my early thirties and I'm like, 'Why did that 24 year old get that part?'"

WATCH: Maggie Gyllenhaal Says She Was Deemed 'Too Old' to Play a 55-Year-Old's Lover

But it's hard to fault the Jennifer Lawrences and the Kristen Stewarts of the world.

"I was that 24-year-old once -- I can't be upset about it -- it's the way things are," she muses. "All I can do right now is think that thankfully you have built up perhaps a little bit of cachet and can tell stories that interest you, and if people go to see them, you'll be allowed to make more."

Obviously, despite all her "Hathahaters," Anne herself is not a hater. For example, the Devil Wears Prada star has nothing but praise for 25-year-old Taylor Swift, who she reveals she met when the "Style" singer was dating Jake Gyllenhaal. Anne and Jake have been co-stars in two films together, 2005's Brokeback Mountain and 2010's Love & Other Drugs.

"She was 20 at the time, and we hung out one night," she recalls about the chart-topping superstar. "I was like, 'You are a magnificent creature.' She was on fire and I've watched her become this force of nature. ... She just seems to be following her heart."

These days, Anne has moved on from her bout of bad press last year. She genuinely has good friends in her fellow accomplished actresses in their thirties, particularly, 32-year-old Emily Blunt and 38-year-old Jessica Chastain. In fact, she's actually trying to start a book club with them.

"I said, 'Let's all read this book!' But I'm not working and they are, so it's not going very well," she jokes.

WATCH: Anne Hathaway Responds to Amy Schumer's 'Trainwreck' Joke