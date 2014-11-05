Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway, 31, is no stranger to criticism when it comes to having some less-than-likable on-stage moments, but on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" Tuesday, she showed that she's at least game to laugh at them.

She recalled a particularly embarrassing moment when she had to follow "America's Sweetheart" Sandra Bullock in honoring Matthew McConaughey when he received the 28th American Cinematheque Award last month.

RELATED: Anne Hathaway on Finding Out People Hate Her -- 'Even Now I Can Feel the Shame'

"Let me tell you something ladies and gentlemen, if you don't want to follow anybody, you especially don't want to follow Sandra Bullock!" she said. "It's impossible. She's perfect -- 'cause she's cute, and she's funny. She's just everything."

The situation only got worse thanks to some technical difficulties.

"I thought, 'Just get it together, you can do this. You've written a speech, it's not as funny as the other girls, but it's heartfelt, you can do it!' I go to say my first line ... the teleprompter broke," Hathaway explained. "And I was like, 'You got to be kidding me!'"

However, Anne says the moment was surprisingly only about a four on the embarrassment scale from one to 10.

And you can probably guess what she considers a ten.

"If you think about the embarrassment scale of one to 10: one is just like being a person walking down the street, and 10 is, for me, co-hosting the Oscars with James Franco -- which, by the way, is only tied with being honored to accept an Oscar whilst wearing a dress that I knew made it look like my nipples were erect -- so here's the thing, if that's a 10, [the McConaughey speech] was like a four," she laughed.

The always candid Anne has been busy doing promotion for her latest film "Interstellar," and raised some eyebrows again when she recently revealed that the legendary Meryl Streep, 65, was an "ice queen" during filming 2006's "The Devil Wears Prada."

"When I met her she gave me a huge hug," she recalled last week on "The Graham Norton Show." "And I'm like, 'Oh my god, we are going to have the best time on this movie.' And then she's like, 'Ah sweetie, that's the last time I'm nice to you.'"

"She then went into her trailer and came out the ice queen and that was really the last I saw of 'Meryl' for months, until we promoted the film," she said.

But clearly, this was perhaps Meryl's way of staying into character -- Meryl played fashion editor Miranda Priestly in the film, who's reportedly based on Vogue's notorious Anna Wintour.

RELATED: Anne Hathaway Reveals How Long It Took Her to Understand the Ending of 'Interstellar'

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

'Interstellar' Face-Off: Anne Hathaway vs. Jessica Chastain

Anne Hathaway, Matthew McConaughey and more celebs attend the 'Interstellar' premiere

Anne Hathaway: Fame 'stressed me out'