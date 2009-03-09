Entertainment Tonight.

It's official, Anne Heche is divorced from Coley Laffoon and ET is first with the final judgment papers.



A Los Angeles judge finalized the divorce giving Heche and Laffoon single status.

Laffoon, filed for divorce in February of 2007, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. The couple married in 2001 and settled their financial arrangements in June of last year.

Heche is currently expecting a child with boyfriend and former "Men In Trees" costar James Tupper. This would be the second child for Anne, who has a six-year-old son, Homer, with Laffoon.