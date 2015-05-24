Anne Meara is dead. The mother of Ben and Amy Stiller and the wife of Jerry Stiller was 85.

In a statement to Gossip Cop, reps for Stiller say, “The Stiller family is deeply saddened to share the beloved Anne Meara passed away last night at the age of 85. She is survived by her husband and partner in life Jerry Stiller. The two were married for 61 years and worked together almost as long. Anne’s memory lives on in the hearts of daughter Amy, son Ben, her grandchildren, her extended family and friends, and the millions she entertained as an actress, writer and comedienne.”

The actress and comedian was best known for her work with Jerry Stiller as the comedy duo “Stiller and Meara.” With a career dating back to the 1970s, younger generations are likely to remember her for recurring roles on “Sex & The City” and “King of Queens,” on which Jerry Stiller was a regular. The couple had a short-lived sitcom in the mid-1980s, "The Stiller and Meara Show," after she co-starred in the “All in the Family” spinoff, “Archie’s Place.”

Meara received an Emmy nomination in 1975 for her starring role on “Kate McShane,” which was canceled after 10 episodes. Her other notable credits include “Rhoda,” The Boys from Brazil, “Alf,” and the Yahoo! webseries “Stiller & Meara.” Meara also appeared in a few of Ben Stiller’s films, including 2001’s Zoolander. The actor is currently in Rome shooting the movie’s sequel.

Meara and Jerry Stiller wed in 1954. They were honored with a joint star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2007. In the photo above, taken in 2006, Meara is with Jerry and Ben Stiller, as well as Ben’s wife Christine Taylor, at the "Night at the Museum" premiere. She appeared in that film as well. Gossip Cop extends condolences to the entire family.

