LOS ANGELES (AP) -- After much clamoring from the judges, the competition is over for Scott MacIntrye on "American Idol."

The 23-year-old piano player from Scottsdale, Ariz., who crooned Survivor's "The Search is Over" in hopes of being saved by the judges, received the fewest number of viewer votes Wednesday on the popular Fox singing competition.

The split judges decided not to rescue MacIntrye.

Joining MacIntrye as the bottom three vote-getters were 22-year-old college student Anoop Desai of Chapel Hill, N.C., and 24-year-old mother of three Lil Rounds from Memphis, Tenn.

"Idol" host Ryan Seacrest said only 30,000 of the 34 million viewer votes cast this week separated MacIntrye from Desai.

Fox is a unit of News Corp.

