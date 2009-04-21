LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Now that his dancing duty is done, Lawrence Taylor is heading back to the golf course.

The 50-year-old former football star smiled as he was eliminated Tuesday from "Dancing With the Stars," saying, "I want all my boys to know back in Miami: I'll be on the practice range at 9; tee-off is 9:30."

Taylor and professional partner Edyta Sliwinska were praised for their performance Monday, but the pair came into Tuesday's results show in last place, with 21 out of 30 points from judges.

Judge Bruno Tonioli described their waltz as "not terrible, but it's not brilliant." Judge Len Goodman said he was "shocked" at how well the former New York Giants linebacker performed.

Viewer votes are combined with judges' scores to determine which couple is eliminated each week.

Taylor, who joked that Monday's 1960s-themed group dance was less like "Dancing With the Stars" and more like "dancing with the clowns," said appearing on the ABC show was "a great experience."

He thanked the network and the show's staff "for giving me such a lovely party" and said he was "very blessed" to work with Sliwinska.

"She's taught me everything I know about dancing," he said. "I don't know where the hell I'm going to use it."

Tuesday's results show also featured musical performances by Natasha Bedingfield and Celtic Woman, and it introduced a new competition: Six professional dancers vying for a spot on the next season of "Dancing With the Stars."

Six celebrities remain ballroom contenders: Rapper Lil Kim, rodeo champ Ty Murray, Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson, country singer Chuck Wicks, "Bachelor" star Melissa Rycroft and actor Gilles Marini.

