LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The little celebrity with the big scores is leaving "Dancing With the Stars."

Lil Kim was dismissed from the ABC dance-off Tuesday. She came into the results show with the week's second lowest score: 52 points out of 60. Fans failed to send the diminutive dancer to next week's semifinals.

Show host Tom Bergeron said "there was a real shock in the room" when he announced Lil Kim would be leaving the competition.

Four celebrity couples will face off in the semifinals.