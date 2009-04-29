LOS ANGELES (AP) -- There was no saving Matt Giraud this time on "American Idol." The 23-year-old dueling piano player from Kalamazoo, Michigan was rescued by the show's judges two weeks ago. But on Wednesday he received the fewest viewer votes on the Fox singing competition — just beneath this season's most formidable front-runner.

At the start of the show, host Ryan Seacrest split the finalists: Giraud and Kris Allen on one side, Danny Gokey and Allison Iraheta on the other. Seacrest then allowed seemingly unstoppable Adam Lambert to choose which group he belonged in. Lambert picked Gokey and Iraheta, but Seacrest dropped a bomb: Lambert was in the bottom three with Giraud and Allen.