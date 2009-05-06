LOS ANGELES (AP) -- "American Idol" finalist Allison Iraheta (EAR'-ah-HE'-ta) has a reason to cry. The 17-year-old high school student from Los Angeles who crooned Janis Joplin's "Cry Baby" for her rock performance this week was revealed Wednesday to have received the fewest viewer votes, leaving three singers in the Fox singing competition.

The remaining three finalists are Adam Lambert, a 27-year-old theater actor originally from San Diego; Danny Goeky, a 29-year-old church music director from Milwaukee; and Kris Allen, a 23-year-old college student from Conway, Ark.

This week, the three singers will travel to their hometowns before performing next week.

The next "Idol" will be crowned May 20.