LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The King of the Cowboys has left the ballroom.

Rodeo champ Ty Murray was eliminated from "Dancing With the Stars" Tuesday night.

The 39-year-old bull rider came into the semifinal results show in last place with 48 points out of 60. Murray consistently earned less-than-stellar scores and relied on fans to keep him in the competition week after week.

One judge named the lovable cowboy "the most valuable player of season eight."

Actor Gilles Marini, Olympian Shawn Johnson and "The Bachelor" reject Melissa Rycroft will compete for the mirrorball trophy on Monday.

A new "Dancing" champ will be named May 19.