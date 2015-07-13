Another Duggar Is Getting Married!
Another member of the Duggar family is getting ready to walk down the aisle!
Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar's niece, Amy Duggar, announced her engagement to Dillon King on Monday with a close-up of her new sparkler as she wrapped her arm around her fiancé.
"I'm so happy to announce … WE ARE ENGAGED!!!!" the 28-year-old wrote on Instagram. "He loves the Lord, he makes me laugh uncontrollably, he's loyal, he's patient, he's my best friend! Of course I said yes!!"
King also posted the happy news on his Instagram, gushing about his soon-to-be wife.
"I got down on one knee because you are the only woman I have and will truly love forever.!!! Xoxo," he wrote lovingly.
Congrats to the happy couple!
Earlier this year the 19 Kids and Counting star confirmed she was born out of wedlock.
"The tabloids are telling the truth, my mom and dad did have me out of wedlock," Duggar confessed in January. "Just because we are Christians doesn't make us perfect, it just makes us forgiven."
