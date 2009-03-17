MADRID (AP) -- Hollywood heartthrob Antonio Banderas has joined a growing number of celebrities whose passion for wine has led to the ownership of Spanish vineyards, his winery co-owners say.

Banderas, 48, who has appeared with Catherine Zeta-Jones in the "Legend of Zorro" and as the voice of Shrek, has bought 50 percent of a state-of-the-art winery located on the banks of the Duero River in northern Spain, the winery says.

The Spaniard joins a list of owner-producers that includes Zeta-Jones' husband, Michael Douglas, French star Gerard Depardieu and singer Joan Manuel Serrat.

The 230 hectare (570 acre) property, called Anta Banderas, makes red and rose wines from Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and local grape Tempranillo, the winery said Tuesday in a statement.