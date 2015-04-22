Could Michelle and Jim Duggar be welcoming two more grandchildren soon?!

If this just-released video is any hint, it's definitely a possibility. Jessa and Ben Seewald announce their pregnancy in person, while Ben continuously hints that the young couple could be expecting more than one baby. Jessa's parents already have two sets of twins.

"You know, pretty soon we'll be making another little smoothie," 22-year-old Jessa says as the two enjoy a nutritious drink, to which 19-year-old Ben replies, "Yep, maybe more than one!"

"Can't wait to find out if it's a boy or a girl," he later adds. "It could be both, who knows?"

PHOTOS: Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald's Cute Married Life

Jessa's only response? A happy giggle.

The soon-to-be new mom also shares that everything is going smoothly so far with her pregnancy.

"Well, we're twelve weeks along so far and the pregnancy's going great," she smiles. "I'm feeling good, looking forward to the second trimester, I hear now the morning sickness and all that, so, things are going great."

Jessa and Ben announced they were expecting on Tuesday. The two have been married since Nov. 1, 2014. She later took to Instagram to reveal her due date, which if all goes as planned, will coincide with her first wedding anniversary.

"Coming soon. 11.01.2015," she wrote on a plain white onesie, with the couple kissing in the background.

"Ben and I are so excited to announce that we're expecting a baby!!!!!," she also wrote alongside a snap of the "19 Kids and Counting" stars gazing adoringly at one another. "Due Nov. 1st! #BabySeewald."

Meanwhile, Jessa's sister-in-law, Anna Duggar, congratulated the happy couple by posting this throwback shot of her, Jill and Jessa all sporting matching baby bumps! Anna is currently expecting her fourth child with Josh Duggar, while Jill gave birth to her son Israel on April 6. "Congratulations Ben & Jessa on your pregnancy!" she wrote. "It was so fun to have all 3 of us pregnant together!!!"

