Ariana Grande is apologizing in the wake of an online backlash after a video of her saying “I hate America” and “I hate Americans” went viral. See the EXCLUSIVE STATEMENT given to Gossip Cop below.

As Gossip Cop reported, Grande was in a donut shop on July 4, where she was caught on the store’s surveillance camera. She and apparent boyfriend were seen kissing and seemingly licking the donuts on display. But at the end of the clip, after a new tray of pastries is brought, Grande could be heard saying, “What the f*ck is that? I hate Americans. I hate America.”

Grande has since been slammed on social media for the remarks, and many of her own fans were calling on her to offer a public apology. On Tuesday afternoon, more than 24 hours after the clip was released, she issued a lengthy statement to Gossip Cop in which she both apologized, but also clarified her comments. It reads in full:

I am EXTREMELY proud to be an American and I’ve always made it clear that I love my county. What I said in a private moment with my friend, who was buying the donuts, was taken out of context and I am sorry for not using more discretion with my choice of words. As an advocate for healthy eating, food is very important to me and I sometimes get upset by how freely we as Americans eat and consume things without giving any thought to the consequences that it has on our health and society as a whole. The fact that the United States has the highest child obesity rate in the world frustrates me. We need to do more to educate ourselves and our children about the dangers of overeating and the poison that we put into our bodies. We need to demand more from our food industry. However I should of known better in how I expressed myself; and with my new responsibility to others as a public figure I will strive to be better. As for why I cannot be at the MLB show, I have had emergency oral surgery and due to recovery I cannot attend the show. I hope to make it up to all those fans soon. That being said let me once again apologize if I have offended anyone with my poor choice of words.”

As Gossip Cop reported earlier, Grande is recovering from wisdom teeth surgery, which she tweeted about on Monday. Demi Lovato has signed on to replace her at the MLB All-Star Game concert this weekend.