Ariana Grande bought a group of her fans lunch on Sunday after they spent hours waiting outside her Toronto hotel.

The pop star tweeted two pictures of her sitting at a long table packed with fans. She captioned the images, “tea with my Toronto babies… u make me happy.” Another fan with the Twitter name @Grandeddaley shared even more photos on Twitter from the meet-and-greet, and wrote, “Ariana bought fans lunch at her hotel in Toronto today, how could you not love her.” A Grande supporter with the handle @hmtjauregui posted on Twitter, “She brought us into her F------ hotel and bought us lunch and took selfies with everyone and talked to everyone.”

Grande is in Toronto, where she’s set to perform her “Honeymoon Tour” Sunday night at the Air Canada Centre. As Gossip Cop previously reported, the singer faced a bit of backlash last month after she was caught on camera saying “I hate America” at Wolfee Donuts in Lake Elsinore, California. She profusely apologized for the incident, noting at the time that she needed to “set a better example” for her fans. Grande later issued a video apology in which she told fans she had “never been prouder to be American” and was “disgusted” with herself after watching the footage from the donut shop. It now seems Grande’s fans have definitely forgiven her and moved on from the incident.