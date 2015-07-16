Ariana Grande has changed her tune, calling the USA, during her Thursday concert in Tampa, the “greatest county in the world.” As Gossip Cop previously reported, on July 4 the singer was caught on a surveillance video at a donut shop in Lake Elsinore, California, saying, “I hate Americans. I hate America.”

At the end of Grande’s show in Tampa, where she performed several of her hits, including “Bang Bang,” “Be My Everything,” and “My Baby,” Grande yelled, “I’m so grateful to be here in Tampa! And I’m so, so grateful to be performing in the USA, the greatest country on the world!”

Since Grande was recorded two weeks ago saying, “I hate Americans. I hate America,” she has released a number of apologies. First, Gossip Cop was given a statement by Grande in which she explained that, while in the donut shop, she was commenting on “the fact that the United States has one of the highest child obesity rate in the world.” That was followed by Grande posting on Twitter that she was “proud to be American,” and “I’ve always made it clear that I love my country.” She then posted a video in which she said, “I’ve actually never been prouder to be American, to be honest,” adding, “I apologize for my poor choice of words, and my behavior.”