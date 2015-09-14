Ariana Grande gave her first interview about her infamous donut controversy on Tuesday’s “Good Morning America.”

As Gossip Cop reported, Grande came under fire earlier this year after a video emerged showing her seemingly licking donuts inside a California shop. Arguably worse, the singer could be heard yelling “I hate America” and “I hate Americans” on the clip. Grande issued a written apology, and then offered one via homemade video.

Now speaking about the situation on “GMA,” Grande said, “First of all, my behavior was very offensive and I apologized. There’s no excuse, or there’s nothing to justify it. But I think as human beings, we all say and do things that we don’t mean at all sometimes.”

“We have to learn for it. That’s part of our process,” continued Grande. “We have to learn from our mistakes. That’s how we grow.” Asked what she’s “learned,” the pop star said she realized “what it feels like to disappoint so many people who love and believe in you, and that’s an excruciating feeling.”

Grande went on, “You have to remember your words, your actions have ramifications, and you have to really think about what you’re about to say and do, because it’s important. It’s important to so many people.” Check out the video and tell us what you think.