While Madonna was taking an epic tumble at the 2015 BRIT Awards, Ariana Grande was having her own stage scare.

During opening night of The Honeymoon Tour in Kansas City on Wednesday, the 21-year-old "Problem" singer says a malfunctioning lift nearly took her life. "I'm supposed to be going up in my lift for 'Love Me Harder', like in this wooden thing that raises up," Grande explained in a video to her fans.

Gesturing how the platform snapped, she continues, "So the wooden thing breaks and goes like this!"

"I'm about to be crushed by mechanical, by metal s--- and by wood and stuff, and I go like this and grab this thing," Grande details before adding that she was rescued by crew members. "I didn't drop the mic. I was like, 'Oh I gotta keep singing.'"

Clearly this stage mishap startled the GRAMMY nominee, as she took to Twitter to talk about the incident. "We did it!!!! I ALMOST DIED ONCE BUT OTHER THAN THAT IT FELT PRETTY GOOD!" she wrote. "I love u kansas city. so much. Thank u for putting up w my nerves."

"I almost died," Grande added. "I can't stop thinking about this, because it was literally the craziest."

Be careful on those lifts!