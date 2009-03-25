LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A restraining order has been issued against a man authorities say tried to break onto the set of "Dancing With the Stars" to meet Shawn Johnson.

Court records show an order was issued against Robert O'Ryan, who was arrested by Los Angeles police on Wednesday.

A court document states two guns and duct tape were found in O'Ryan's vehicle.

A police spokeswoman said she did not have any more details about the arrest.

Johnson is a 17-year-old Olympic gold medalist in gymnastics, and one of the celebrity contestants on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars."

O'Ryan is being held on $35,000 bail on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm in public. Court records do not indicate whether O'Ryan has a lawyer.