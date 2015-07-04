Arnold Schwarzenegger reached out to an ailing fan in the most compassionate way.

The 67-year-old actor sent a letter to a 72-year-old fan after the man's son shared a story on Reddit about them watching Terminator Genisys together.

Reddit user bizzjay told readers that he and his father had always bonded over the Terminator franchise, but in recent years his father's mental illness had dramatically declined. After much effort, the son was able to bring his father to a theater to see newest film. There, his father smiled for the first time in months once he saw Schwarzenegger back in action.

The is in Korea right now, and he was so moved by the story that he logged onto Reddit to communicate directly with bizzjay. "You've got a lost of wisdom for 30 years," Schwarzenegger wrote.

The Governator then posted a handwritten letter to bizzjay's father that read, "I am honored that my silly smile in Terminator made you smile, but I hope you find real joy and strength in what a wonderful child you have brought into this world and raised."

After drawing a heart, he signed the letter, "Arnold."

It's not the first time Schwarzenegger has shown his soft side to fans. He recently gave Hollywood tourists the shock of their lives when he showed up to trade iconic Terminator lines with a lookalike on Hollywood Boulevard. Later on the same day, he posed as a figure of himself inside Madame Tussaud's Wax Museum.