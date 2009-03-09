Watch out, "Melrose Place" residents. The new girl is not all that she seems.



Ashlee Simpson-Wentz will continue to build her acting resume as a cast member of the upcoming CW reboot of "Melrose Place."



According to The Hollywood Reporter, Simpson-Wentz, 24, will play Violet, a seemingly sweet but savvy small-town girl now in LA who is harboring a secret. Already, the industry has drawn parallels to the original series' Sandy Harling (Amy Locane), a Southern belle with acting aspirations.



Simpson-Wentz joins the already cast Katie Cassidy as Ella Flynn, a stylish publicist, and Michael Rady as aspiring filmmaker Jonah Miller.



Before pursuing a music career, Simpson-Wentz broke out on TV as Cecilia Smith on "7th Heaven." After a detour to film in "Undiscovered," she returns to television with husband Pete Wentz for a guest-starring turn on "CSI: NY" as Bonnie-and-Clyde wannabes on March 18.