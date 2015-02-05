Ashlee Simpson and her husband, actor Evan Ross, are having a baby girl!

The couple revealed the gender to People on Thursday, and Ashlee voiced her excitement over discovering the sex of their upcoming addition.

"I like to know," she said. "I want to do the nursery."

RELATED: They're Having a Baby! 6 Best Pregnancy Announcements of 2014

The 30-year-old younger sister of Jessica Simpson got engaged to Evan, 26, in January after dating for nearly six months. The couple tied the knot in August during an intimate ceremony in Connecticut.

Ashlee first announced she was pregnant in December. This will be the couple's first child together, though Ashlee is already mother to 6-year-old son Bronx Mowgli, from her previous marriage to Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz.

RELATED: Ashlee Simpson Reportedly Expecting First Child With Evan Ross

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Diana Ross gushes about Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson's wedding

Kimye are trying to have another baby

Celebrity babies of 2014