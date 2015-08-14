If Ashley Judd got her super-fit body doing Zumba, sign us up!

The 47-year-old actress looked amazing at the 2015 Zumba Convention Kick-Off Session in Orlando, Florida on Thursday, displaying her killer abs in a sparkly bra top and booty shorts. The Double Jeopardy star was a keynote speaker at the event, and surprised the crowd with a special performance alongside her instructor, Laura Boyd.

Clearly, she worked up am impressive sweat onstage.

Zumba FitnessLook at those abs!

Zumba FitnessJudd has expressed her love for the popular dance fitness program before. Last July, she praised the exercise on Facebook. "Well, y'all, I've mentioned I found Zumba, and that I love it," she wrote. "It began as just a little something good for the brain, with friends mentioning a class they really enjoyed. ... It has transcended brain work and become an experience of effervescent JOY."

"When I work out, I try to challenge myself in other ways," she also told Fox News Magazine in June. "I'll be in Zumba and the whole class is doing the combination to the right, but I'll start doing it to the left just to challenge my brain. It improves neuroplasticity, which is the brain's ability to generate connectivity. It's regenerating."

It's great to see Ashley looking so happy these days, given her Twitter drama in March, when she said she was pressing charges against her Twitter trolls. The Simon Burch star was the subject of vicious tweets after she tweeted her outspoken support for the Kentucky Wildcats during this year's NCAA Tournament.

"I routinely cope with tweets that sexualize, objectify, insult, degrade and even physically threaten me," she later wrote in an op-ed she penned for Mic.com. " ... But this particular tsunami of gender-based violence and misogyny flooding my Twitter feed was overwhelming. ... What happened to me is the devastating social norm experienced by millions of girls and women on the Internet."

