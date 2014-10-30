As a constant target for the tabloids, Ashton Kutcher is no stranger to a few salacious headlines on his behalf, and a new report is now claiming that he cheated on girlfriend Mila Kunis in the early days of their relationship.

Another report, however, is debunking that claim.

A Swedish makeup artist named Linn Massinger told U.K.'s The Sun that she and the "Two and a Half Men" star hooked up in June 2012 at Ashton's Hollywood home, a few months after he and Mila started dating each other.

The hookup, she said, began after Ashton met her a bar and they decided to go back to his place. "He just took my hand and took me upstairs," she said, before they shared an "intimate embrace." The two ended up spending the night together, she claims.

Star Magazine even published pictures that appear to be Linn and Ashton sleeping on top of a bed.

The accusations and pictures come a month after Ashton and Mila recently welcomed their first child, Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher. Earlier this year, the couple also got engaged.

"When I was there he didn't mention Mila or anyone," Linn told The Sun. "I hope he thought I was a nice girl."

There may be a reason Mila was not on Ashton's mind, according to website Gossip Cop, which said, "All of this supposedly happened in early June 2012. Ashton and Mila did not begin dating until more than a month later."

Gossip Cop went on to call the story "grossly misleading."