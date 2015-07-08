Just two days after Mila Kunis was spotted leaving the Parrish Pioneer Ranch in Oak Glen, California where she secretly married Ashton Kutcher, the couple was seen at Yosemite National Park.

ET has exclusively learned that the newlyweds left the wedding venue in a RV and are now at the popular outdoor destination.

According to a Twitter user who spotted and photographed the couple, Kunis and Kutcher checked into the Ahwahnee Hotel, a historic landmark set on the valley floor. The luxury accommodations, which date back to 1927, boast views of several popular Yosemite attractions, including the Half Dome, Glacier Point, and the Yosemite Falls.

Their trip to the national park follows their Fourth of July vows. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony, which was described by People magazine as more of a low-key party. They were surrounded by friends and family during the outdoor event.

