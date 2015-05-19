Ashton Kutcher is understandably a protective dad to his 7-month-old daughter, Wyatt.

After some media outlets decided to publish paparazzi photos of Ashton out about in Santa Barbara, Calif. on Monday carrying his baby girl, the 37-year-old actor took to Twitter to slam the photos going public.

"Why is it so hard for publications to respect that I would like the identity of my child kept private for safety reasons?" he tweeted on Tuesday. "Pls honor that."

PHOTOS: Stars Share Pics of Their Adorable Kids

Ashton and Mila Kunis, 31, have indeed been very private about their first child together. In October, the couple revealed the name of their daughter on the actor's website, but hid Wyatt's identity by posting photos of six newborns with the challenge, "Can you guess which one is ours, or does it really matter? All babies are cute."

The two are even secretive about whether or not they've already tied the knot, though all signs point to yes.

NEWS: Ashton Kutcher Starts a Conversation About Men's Bathrooms and Babies

Last February, ET joined Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's "No Kids Policy," which aims to stop sharing, buying or posting photos of celebrities' children taken without consent.