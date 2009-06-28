LOS ANGELES (AP) -- An attorney for Michael Jackson's doctor says the cardiologist is owed $300,000 by the promoter of the star's planned concerts in London.

Houston attorney Edward Chernoff said Sunday that AEG Live is two months behind on paying Dr. Conrad Murray to serve as Jackson's personal physician during the run of the shows.

The doctor was with Jackson when he died.

Randy Phillips, CEO and president of AEG Live, says the contract to pay Murray required Jackson's signature. Phillips says Jackson didn't sign the agreement before his death Thursday.

Phillips says the firm had been negotiating to pay Murray $150,000 a month. He says the company was only advancing the money to Jackson, and the doctor's claim may now be against the singer's estate.