LOS ANGELES (AP) -- An attorney for Rob Lowe says dueling lawsuits between the actor and a former nanny have been dismissed.

Larry Stein confirmed Tuesday that the cases involving Jessica Gibson have been dismissed. He didn't provide details.

Gibson was a nanny for Lowe's children. The 45-year-old "Brothers and Sisters" actor filed a defamation lawsuit in April 2008 claiming she demanded $1.5 million to remain silent about sexual abuse allegations later included in her countersuit.

Gibson says Lowe touched her inappropriately several times between September 2005 and January 2008.

A lawsuit filed against another former nanny remains active.

Gibson's attorney didn't immediately return an e-mail seeking comment.

People.com first reported the dismissals.