LONDON (AP) -- A British auction house says it is selling the heart-stopping score to Alfred Hitchcock's "Psycho."

Bonhams says Bernard Herrmann's autographed manuscript would be among a collection of the composer's works and books being offered for sale in London on March 24.

The "Psycho" score includes the slashing violins that turned the film's shower scene into an experience few audiences would ever forget.

The 1960 thriller racked up huge box office figures, was nominated for the Academy Awards and revolutionized the horror genre.

Bonhams said Tuesday that the score was expected to sell for up to 40,000 pounds ($56,000). It has been put up for sale by Herrmann's third wife Norma.