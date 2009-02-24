LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Audrina Partridge is sharing video from a different kind of tense life episode: a break-in at her house.

The star of "The Hills" posted surveillance video Tuesday on her blog of the break in, which police said was reported Monday.

The footage shows a young man and woman, apparently aware of at least one camera, running around her Hollywood hills home in the dark. Partridge was not home at the time.

She blogged Tuesday that the robbery was "pretty devastating," but that most of the items taken are replaceable. She asks anyone with information to call police.

Video surveillance played a role when $2 million in jewelry was stolen from Paris Hilton's Sherman Oaks home was last December. No suspect has been caught in that case.

