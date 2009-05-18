LOS ANGELES (AP) -- An autopsy has revealed that adult film star Marilyn Chambers died of the effects of a cerebral hemorrhage and aneurysm related to heart disease.

The Los Angeles County coroner's office released the results of toxicology tests Monday.

The tests also indicated the presence of two prescription drugs in Chambers' system, but not in excess amounts.

An autopsy was performed on Chambers April 14, two days after she was found dead at her home in the Los Angeles suburb of Canyon Country. She was 56.

Chambers helped bring hard-core adult films into the mainstream when she starred in 1972's "Behind the Green Door."

Her appearance in the film cost the then-aspiring model and actress her job as Procter & Gamble's Ivory Snow girl.