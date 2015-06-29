Avril Lavigne is opening up on camera for the first time about her struggle with Lyme disease.

In a new interview with Good Morning America, the 30-year-old "Complicated" singer breaks down in tears while recalling her battle just to get a proper diagnosis. Avril was bedridden for five months, and has previously said that she thought she "was dying" because of symptoms including not being able to eat, and not being able to talk or move.

"I was in Los Angeles, literally, like the worst time in my life and I was seeing, like, every specialist and literally, the top doctors, and they were so stupid, and they would pull up their computer and be like, "chronic fatigue syndrome," or "Why don't you try to get out of bed Avril, and just play the piano? Are you depressed?'" Avril says in tears. "This is what they do to a lot of people who have Lyme disease. They don't have an answer for them so they tell them, like, 'You're crazy.'"

Avril says that she's been taking antibiotics and getting lots of rest to combat the disease. She reveals she's halfway through her treatment, and "doing a lot better." She is expected to make a 100 percent recovery.

The Canadian singer says battling her sickness brought her closer to her fans than ever.

"I sat there in my bed and watched [fan videos showing their support for her] and I cried through the whole thing and honestly I felt very loved and it sounds silly, but I really did feel my fans through the process," she smiles.

The entire experience also gave her a new outlook on her future.

"I think for me it's a second shot at life," she says. "I want to go out there and truly do what I love, so I'm so excited for life after this."

Interestingly enough, Avril's husband, 40-year-old Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger, is battling health problems of his own. Nickelback was forced to cancel their summer tour last week after Chad was diagnosed with an operable cyst on his voice box. He is scheduled to have surgery later this month.

