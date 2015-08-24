Avril Lavigne is firing back after she was negatively compared to Taylor Swift.

The drama began on Tumblr, where Swift allegedly liked a post showing Lavigne and other celebrities awkwardly posing with fans, whereas Swift was pictured embracing her supporters. “This is most Celeb’s with fans,” read the first half of the post, which showed Lavigne, Katy Perry, Kanye West and Britney Spears looking uncomfortable at meet and greets. The second half, however, said, “And this is Taylor…,” and highlighted how she gets up close and personal with her “Swifties.”

Lavigne caught wind of the comparison via the Twitter account “@UnitedForAvril,” and responded on Sunday night. “Comparison is judging and judging a person does not define who they are it defines who you are. We all Love our fans,” tweeted Lavigne. She continued, “So let’s keep it all about the love and stay positive,” and went on to share a photo collage that showed her happily posing with dozens of fans.

Interestingly, this is the second week in a row Swift has been compared to another artist, although last time she was the one being judged. As Gossip Cop reported, a feud erupted between Zayn Malik and Swift’s boyfriend Calvin Harris after the former One Direction singer retweeted a message that pointed out how Swift is in favor of for-profit streaming services while Miley Cyrus had said she didn’t care about making money though music. The tweet attempted to praise Cyrus while shading Swift, much like the Tumblr post glorifies Swift while dissing Lavigne.

For her part, Swift hasn’t directly weighed in on either comparison. See the Tumblr post and Lavigne’s responses below.

Taylor Swift liked a post comparing her M&G with @AvrilLavigne‘s M&G. See: https://t.co/9ocVkPRjOZ pic.twitter.com/rcHT8uYsX8

— UnitedForAvril (@UnitedForAvril) August 23, 2015

Comparison is judging and judging a person does not define who they are it defines who you are. We all Love our fans https://t.co/8kTwBhOtu6

— Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) August 24, 2015

So let’s keep it all about the love and stay positive pic.twitter.com/llnOFPkXAc

— Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) August 24, 2015