Broadway ticket availability and capsule reviews of shows as of Feb. 23. Unless otherwise noted, tickets are available at the theaters' box offices for the shows listed. Details about how to obtain tickets appear at the end.

—"33 Variations." Jane Fonda stars in a play written and directed by Moises Kaufman about the nature of reconciliation and set against the backdrop of one woman's obsession with a piece of music. Now in previews. Opens March 9. Eugene O'Neill. Telecharge.

—"August: Osage County." Tracy Letts' drama, a hit for Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre Company, concerns a venomous mother and her dealings with three daughters. Winner of the 2008 Tony Award for best play. Music Box. Telecharge.

—"Avenue Q." Love blossoms among the 20-something set — a group that includes puppets — in this very funny, adult musical comedy. Golden. Telecharge.

—"Billy Elliot." A young man in Britain's bleak coal country yearns to dance. A musical based on the hit film. Imperial. Telecharge.

—"Blithe Spirit." Rupert Everett, Christine Ebersole, Jayne Atkinson and Angela Lansbury star in a revival of Noel Coward's comedy about the reappearance of a novelist's dead wife. Now in previews. Opens March 15. Shubert. Telecharge.

—"Chicago." This Kander and Ebb-Bob Fosse creation is Broadway's longest running musical revival and deservedly so. Ambassador. Telecharge.

—"God of Carnage." Jeff Daniels, Hope Davis, James Gandolfini and Marcia Gay Harden star in Yasmina Reza's comedy about the volatile meeting of two sets of parents. Now in previews. Opens March 22. Bernard B. Jacobs. Telecharge.

—"Guys and Dolls." Craig Bierko, Oliver Platt, Kate Jennings Grant and Lauren Graham star in a revival of the classic Frank Loesser musical about the denizens of Times Square. Nederlander. Ticketmaster.

—"Hedda Gabler." Mary-Louise Parker stars as Ibsen's iconoclastic heroine in a new adaptation by Christopher Shinn. American Airlines. 212-719-1300. Closes March 29.

—"Impressionism." Jeremy Irons and Joan Allen star in Michael Jacobs' play about the relationship bettween an international photojournalist and a New York gallery owner. Now in previews. Opens March 12. Gerald Schoenfeld. Telecharge.

—"In the Heights." The lively off-Broadway musical about Latino residents in an area of upper Manhattan called Washington Heights moves to Broadway. Winner of the 2008 Tony Award for best musical. Richard Rodgers. Ticketmaster.

—"Jersey Boys." The musical story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. Winner of four 2006 Tonys including best musical. August Wilson. Telecharge. Difficult.

—"Mamma Mia!" The London musical sensation featuring the pop songs of ABBA makes it to Broadway. Die-hard ABBA fans will like it best. Winter Garden. Telecharge.

—"Mary Poppins." The world's most famous nanny comes to the stage after her great success as a P.L. Travers book and a Disney movie. New Amsterdam. Ticketmaster, a special Disney hot line, 212-307-4747.

—"Pal Joey." Young Chicago hustler meets older female socialite. A Roundabout Theatre Company revival of the classy 1940 Rodgers and Hart musical. The cast includes Stockard Channing, Martha Plimpton and, in the title role, Matthew Risch. Studio 54. 212-719-1300. Closes March 1.

—"Shrek The Musical." DreamWorks' cinematic green ogre makes it to the stage in this show based on the movie and the William Steig book. Broadway. Telecharge.

—"South Pacific." A luxurious, musically splendid revival of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical based on one of the short stories in James A. Michener's "Tales of the South Pacific." Vivian Beaumont. Telecharge. Difficult.

—"The 39 Steps." A stage adaptation by Patrick Barlow of Alfred Hitchcock's 1935 movie thriller about a man on the run. Four actors portray more than 150 roles. Helen Hayes. Telecharge.

—"The American Plan." Mercedes Ruehl and Lily Rabe star in a Manhattan Theatre Club revival of Richard Greenberg's play about the uneasy relationship between a mother and daughter and what happens when a handsome young stranger appears. Samuel J. Friedman. Telecharge. Closes March 22.

—"The Lion King." Director Julie Taymor is a modern-day Merlin, creating a stage version of the Disney animated hit that makes you truly believe in the magic of theater. Minskoff. Ticketmaster, a special Disney hot line, 212-307-4747. Difficult on weekends.

—"The Little Mermaid." Disney's stage version of its popular animated film about a sea maiden who longs to live on land. Lunt-Fontanne. Ticketmaster, a special Disney hot line, 212-307-4747.

—"The Phantom of the Opera." The one with the chandelier. The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical about a deformed composer who haunts the Paris Opera House is the prime, Grade A example of big Brit musical excess. But all the lavishness does have a purpose in Harold Prince's intelligent production, now the longest-running show in Broadway history. Majestic. Telecharge.

—"The Story of My Life." Will Chase and Malcolm Gets star in a musical about two best friends and how their lives and friendship change. Booth. Telecharge.

—"West Side Story." The Sharks and Jets return to New York in a revival of the classic musical loosely based on "Romeo and Juliet." Now in previews. Opens March 19. Palace. Ticketmaster.

—"Wicked." An ambitious, wildly popular musical about the witches in "The Wizard of Oz" as young women. Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire. Gershwin. Ticketmaster. Difficult.

—"You're Welcome America, A Final Night with George W. Bush." Will Ferrell's one-man show. Cort. Telecharge. Closes March 15.

