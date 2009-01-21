Barack Obama's Inauguration Do-Over!
The president re-takes the oath of office.Why did President Obama take the presidential oath of office again?Chief Justice John Roberts and Obama decided to repeat the time-honored tradition Wednesday night in the White House's Map Room out of an "abundance of caution," a presidential rep tells the Associated Press.Roberts' slight misreading of the oath during Tuesday's inauguration caused the president to repeat the words a bit differently than they appear in the Constitution, says the AP.